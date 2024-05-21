Karan Vohra's 'dumbbell friend' is 6-year-old Nihan: 'I sway him up & down'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Karan Vohra has reflected upon his off-screen camaraderie with his 'Main Hoon Saath Tere's six-year-old co-star Nihan Jain, sharing how the latter turns into his 'dumbbell'.

Nihan, who plays Kian in the show, enjoys Karan’s company and often spends most of his time in Karan’s makeup room.

Speaking about their bond, Karan, who plays Aryaman said: "Shooting with Nihan has been a lot of fun since the first day of shoot, and I must say that he is a very jolly kid, and we have bonded well in the last couple of months. I love playing with him, and we spend so much time together that he has become my buddy. Just like our on-screen bond, our off-screen bond is also like friends."

"And now I can say this with confidence, that he has become my dumbbell friend. In between shots whenever we both get time, he holds and hangs on my arms, and I sway him up and down as if I am doing bicep curls. He enjoys the process thoroughly, in fact, it has become a game for him, and a fun fitness session for me," added Karan.

The show revolves around Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and her son, Kian (Nihan). In the recent episodes, viewers watched how Janvi is struggling to raise her son, and on the other hand, Kian has started to share a great bond with Aryaman (Karan) and calls him his 'hero'.

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

