Malcolm McDowell says daughter-in-law Lily Collins' ‘Emily in Paris’ is not his cup of tea

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) English actor Malcolm McDowell, who is known for his chilling portrayal of Alex DeLarge in the Stanley Kubrick directorial ‘A Clockwork Orange’ is not exactly a fan of the superhit streaming show ‘Emily in Paris’.

The actor, 82, said that the Netflix series his daughter-in-law Lily Collins leads, about a young woman who relocates to Paris for a job opportunity, isn't his cup of tea, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that. But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses”.

Collins stars in ‘Emily in Paris’ as Emily Cooper, a woman who juggles her career at a French marketing firm with her love life, friendships and more.

As per ‘People’, the series, created by Darren Star, premiered in October 2020. Its season 5 is currently filming and has a yet-to-be-announced release date.

Collins and Charlie, 42, wed in September 2021. The couple announced the arrival of their first baby, daughter Tove Jane, whom they welcomed via surrogate, earlier this year. The pair both share familial connections to the entertainment industry. Charlie's dad is the ‘A Clockwork Orange’ actor, and his mother is Mary Steenburgen. Collins' father is Phil Collins, and her mom is Jill Tavelman.

Malcolm said that "the aura around" daughter-in-law Collins "is so beautiful." He continued, "She has such a beautiful quality”.

“As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma”, he added.

And though he doesn't watch Emily in Paris, Malcolm believes the European city owes Collins "a great debt" for all the tourism she has brought in. "I'm sure (it) has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris’”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.