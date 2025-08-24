Janvhi Kapoor shares fun BTS clips with Sidharth Malhotra from 'Param Sundari' promotions in Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Janvhi Kapoor is all pepped up for her upcoming movie, 'Param Sundari'. The movie also stars actor Sidharth Malhotra and is set for a release around Ganesh Chaturthi.

The makers of 'Param Sundari' are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie in various parts of India. Recently, Janvhi and Sidharth were seen promoting the movie in north India. Sidharth Malhotra and Janvhi Kapoor who are currently in Delhi, were seen dancing with the crowd on their hit song from the movie and were hopping to various places in the capital. The duo was also seen gobbling on some authentic Chole Bhature and Rajma Chawal, while the crowd looked on and tried to catch a glimpse of the good looking two.

Janvhi, throughout the promotion was seen decked up in a classy saree teamed up with minimal accessories and make-up. She also shared photos on her social media account of her Delhi fun trip and captioned it as, “Dilli”.

For the uninitiated, 'Param Sundari' is a cross-cultural romantic comedy, set against the beautiful backdrop of Kerala. The trailer that was released a few weeks ago, put to showcase the uniqueness of the two cultures amidst monsoon-drenched roads, backwater bike rides, and centuries-old churches.

The trailer hinted at the storyline of a Delhi boy, played by Sidharth, falling for a Kerala girl, played by Janhvi and how their culture clash leads to some fun moments.

The makers, Maddock Films, while sharing the trailer wrote: "Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari...Presented by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Tushar Jalota, in cinemas 29th August. #ParamSundariTrailer Out Now!"

Along with Janhvi and Sidharth, 'Param Sundari' also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles. The technical cast of the film has Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran as the cinematographer, Manish Pradhan as the editor, and Sachin–Jigar as the music composer. Directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Param Sundari' is set to release on August 29.

IANS

