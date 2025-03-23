Making efforts to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Punjab CM

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), March 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government is making efforts to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, saying no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here, the Chief Minister said this is not a political function but a solemn occasion to pay tributes to the great martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

He said the government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of these legendary martyrs for the coming generations.

The state government has decided to construct Shaheed Bhagat Singh Medical College at a cost of Rs 300 crore as a tribute to these martyrs.

The Chief Minister reminded that due to efforts of the government, the Mohali airport has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

He said none of the previous government had bothered about naming this airport after the great martyr but after assuming the charge of office his government accorded top priority to it.

CM Mann said that naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

The Chief Minister also said his government has dedicated the Nishan-e-Inquilaab plaza to people which houses a 30-foot-high bronze statue of Bhagat Singh on the airport road in Mohali.

He said the statue has been installed so that the iconic martyr is remembered every moment anyone travels on that road.

CM Mann hoped that such efforts would act as a lighthouse for the visitors coming from within the country and abroad by apprising them about the role of this legendary martyr.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is leaving no stone unturned for cherishing the aspirations of the great martyrs.

He said whenever any dignitary from within the country or abroad visits the state, he makes it a point to remind them to pay homage to this sacred land.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.