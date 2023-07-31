Maha Opposition to hold 'black-flags' protest against PM Modi in Pune

Pune, July 31 (IANS) The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA parties will organise a 'black-flags' protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's handling of the Manipur violence -- during his visit to Pune on August 1.

Led by 93-year-old veteran reformer and unionist Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, leaders and workers of the INDIA alliance groups shall converge for the demonstrations at the Lokmanya Tilak Chowk near Alka Talkies, even as the Pune Police have beefed up security and enforced traffic management in the city.

PM Modi is arriving in Pune on Tuesday and is likely to visit the famed Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple, inaugurate the new corridors of the Pune Metro line and also receive the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award-2023' at a special function here.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar will be the Chief Guest at the award ceremony, but his party will join the INDIA protests along with Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India, CPI-M, Janata Dal-S, Samajwadi Party, Peasants & Workers Party, Aam Aadmi Party and other groups.

"We will protest against the government's mishandling of the Manipur violence and other burning issues," said Pune Congress President Mohan Joshi.

NCP Pune President Prashant Jagtap said their protest would be for Modi not visiting Manipur despite the grim situation there for nearly three months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.