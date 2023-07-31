Pro-Khalistani graffiti appears outside SDM office in Haryana

Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) In an anti-India provocation by the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a graffiti carrying a pro-Khalistani slogan was written outside the SDM office in Mandi Dabwali in Haryana on Monday.

The pro-Khalistan organisation has claimed responsibility for the act.

The writings on the walls claimed, “Haryana will become Khalistan too.”

