Maha govt to hold inquiry into illegal transfer of tribal lands: Minister

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the cases of illegal transfer of tribal lands to non-tribals in the state and a report will be submitted within the next three months.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Rajendra Gavit on the transfer of tribal lands to non tribal lands, Minister Bawankule said, "As per the law enacted in 1974, tribal lands were protected. But if any land was illegally acquired by non-tribals during the 30 years from 1974 to 2004, then the complaint can be registered with the government till 2034."

The minister said that it was observed that about 617 lands were improperly transferred between 2021 and 2023. Out of these, 404 lands have been returned, and 213 cases are currently pending with the District Collectors. The relevant list is with the government and will be given to all MLAs soon, he added.

“The MLAs have given information about 1628 cases from various revenue divisions of the state, including 732 cases from Konkan. All these cases will be investigated through the Divisional Commissioners and a report will be presented in the House before the next session,” he told the assembly.

He clarified that while transferring tribal land, agricultural land can only be given to tribals.

While transferring land for commercial, industrial or residential use, permission is given only after checking 34 conditions. He also said that those matters are checked.

“All MLAs elected from tribal areas in the state and the Tribal Development Minister should cooperate in this. If there are still such complaints, they should be sent to the government. All those cases will be investigated," assured Bawankule.

