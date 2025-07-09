Arunachal: Wild elephant tramples former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar to death

Itanagar, July 9 (IANS) Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Kapchen Rajkumar died due to an elephant attack on Wednesday while he was walking from Namsang village to Deomali town in Tirap district, officials said.

The 65-year-old former legislator is survived by his wife and several children. He served as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from the then Khonsa North Assembly Constituency between 1985 and 1990.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of Rajkumar and issued instructions to the administrations to provide ex-gratia grant to the bereaved family at the earliest.

In a post on his X handle, the Chief Minister said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Late Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap, who fell victim to a very unfortunate incident.”

“His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered. Late Kapchen Rajkumar’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

Khandu said: “It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work. As a mark of respect and to support the bereaved family during this difficult time, necessary instructions have been issued to process the ex-gratia grant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort in the cherished memories they hold of him.”

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has also condoled the untimely and tragic passing of Kapchen Rajkumar.

Deeply saddened, the Governor said that the passing away of Late Rajkumar is a profound loss for the entire community, who so passionately served as a young member of the State Legislative Assembly, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

In his message, the Governor said that Late Rajkumar was a dedicated social activist whose unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Tirap district and his compassion for the people would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

“In this moment of grief, I join my fellow Arunachalis in praying to the Almighty to grant strength and solace to the bereaved family.”

Born on April 15, 1960, in Namsang village, Rajkumar was the son of Wangmei Rajkumar, a former acting chief of the village. He initially studied at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottamnagar, Deomali, and later studied at Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.

Before joining politics, Rajkumar undertook a commercial pilot training course at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

Family sources said that his last rites would be performed on Thursday at Namsang, his native village. State Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang, who represents Namsang constituency, also mourned his death.

“Deeply saddened to hear that former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in a tragic wild elephant attack this morning while walking from Namsang village to Deomali. He was a resident of Namsang village in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Lowang said in a Facebook post.

The veteran politician Rajkumar was widely respected in the region.

