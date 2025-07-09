Maargan Movie OTT Release: Vijay Anthony Film to Stream Early on Prime Video?

Multi-talented Tamil star Vijay Anthony has made his mark on the silver screen with not just his acting talent but also his directorial and music composing skills. He is also one of the few heroes who manage to churn out films quickly and release them on the big screen, a feat that looks near impossible for stars in 2025. That being said, it's also been a while since Vijay Anthony scored a blockbuster at the cinemas.

The star's films are profitable due to their budgets; Maargan is the latest film to land in the safe zone. Touted as a crime thriller, Vijay Anthony's movie opened up to favorable reviews. Despite limited promotional efforts, Maargan garnered positive reviews from fans of the genre.

Maargan Movie OTT Release: Here's What We Know

The same translated to some extent into box office, and the film managed to gross close to Rs.11 crores. Even though there was no official confirmation on how much money was spent on the movie, there were estimates of Maargan taking Rs.10 crores to make, and that's how the film became a profitable venture.

Regarding the film's OTT rights, Prime Video acquired the streaming rights, and since Maargan was released in theaters on June 27th, it is expected to be available on Prime sometime this month. Although there is no official confirmation, the streaming giant may choose to release Maargan on its platform earlier than expected.

Sticking to the four-week window, fans can expect Maargan to be available on Prime from the 25th of this month.