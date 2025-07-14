Maha govt to draft strict law against bogus doctors: Minister

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal in the state council said that the state government is in the midst of crafting a strict law against bogus doctors.

In her reply to a calling attention motion moved by members Manisha Kayande and Vikram Kale, the minister said that strict action has been taken against bogus doctors in the state and since 2021, the Public Health Department has registered cases against a total of 55 bogus doctors comprising in eight in Ahilyanagar, four in Nashik, nine in Jalgaon and 34 in Mumbai.

She reiterated that the process of drafting a stricter law against bogus doctors is underway.

“A law is being prepared to take effective action against bogus doctors and to impose more restrictions on them. A joint committee of the Indian Medical Council, Maharashtra Medical Council and the Public Health Department are taking action in this regard,” she said.

Minister Misal said that "Know Your Doctor" is a campaign based on a modern QR code system, in coordination with the state government and the Maharashtra Medical Council.

Under this system, every registered doctor has been provided with a special QR-coded identity card. It has been made mandatory to display it in the front area of the clinic of the concerned doctor. Through this QR code, citizens or patients can easily check the information about the doctor on their mobile.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, told the state council that a new policy is being prepared to remove the discrepancies in the salaries, appointments and service conditions of principals, teachers and non-teaching staff working in night schools in the state.

For this, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Education Commissioner. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved in this regard by member Manisha Kayande.

Minister Bhoyar said that the government's aim is to bring the out-of-school groups into the mainstream of education through night schools, and various teachers' organisations and public representatives have made demands in this regard.

Against this backdrop, the revised policy will be implemented after receiving the final report of the committee formed.

