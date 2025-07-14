Telangana CM launches distribution of new ration cards

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) In a move to fulfill the promise to provide food security to all eligible poor families, the Congress government in Telangana on Monday launched the distribution of new ration cards.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the programme at Tirumalagiri in Suryapet district.

The government would issue 5.61 lakh ration cards across the state. It also launched distribution of free fine rice at fair price shops in villages.

Each person in every beneficiary family will get six kilograms of fine rice free of cost. The government says these measures will provide food security to 3.10 crore people.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that his government views ration cards as a symbol of dignity and a weapon against hunger.

Slamming the previous government of BRS, he said in the past 10 years, there was no serious thought about issuing ration cards or giving fine rice to the poor.

The Congress government also provided the option to update records of around 26 lakh beneficiaries in the ration card system.

Stating that agriculture is not a burden, Revanth Reddy said his government wants to make it a celebration.

“With this aim, we have waived loans up to Rs 2 lakh each for 25,55,968 farmers, totalling Rs 21,000 crore. In addition to Minimum Support Price (MSP), we are also providing a Rs 500 bonus for those cultivating fine varieties of paddy.”

The Chief Minister claimed that in just 9 days, the government provided ₹9,000 crore investment support under Rythu Bharosa to 70 lakh farmers across 1.49 lakh acres.

“We promised to purchase every grain produced, and within a year, Telangana produced 2.85 crore metric tonnes of paddy, setting a national record. Whether it’s Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, MSP, or ration cards, when our farmers are happy, Telangana celebrates.”

The Chief Minister said the government has also decided to give two sarees to each woman in the 67 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state during festive seasons. The government is also facilitating Rs 21,000 crore worth of loans from banks at zero interest to SHGs.”

“We have not only introduced free travel for women in RTC buses but also provided 1,000 buses to women groups to run on rent. We’re not only giving 200 units of electricity free but also providing solar power generation units to women. We’ve entrusted SHGs with the operation of petrol bunks in district headquarters and given them responsibility to run Amma Model Schools.”

He also announced that the government fill a total of one lakh vacancies in the government before completing its two-and-a-half-year term. He said it already filled 60,000 government jobs within its first year in power.

Reiterating that Congress will rule the state for 10 years till 2034, he called upon the Congress leaders to strive hard for the victory of Congress in the ensuing Local body elections. The party leaders should take the responsibility of winning the party workers in the local body elections, he said.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that the government is also providing 42 per cent quota for BCs in the local body elections.

He claimed that the caste census conducted by the state government became a role model for the entire country.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and other ministers were present.

