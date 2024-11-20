Maha Congress accuses CM of holding road show during voting, demands FIR

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress Working President and candidate from Chandivali M. Arif Naseem Khan accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of allegedly flouting election norms and demanded his arrest, here on Wednesday.

His chief polling agent (CPA0 Ganesh Chavan promptly lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Returning Officer Kalpana Gade, against the CM who is Shiv Sena President and ruling MahaYuti ally.

According to Khan, while the voting was underway on Wednesday, Shinde – who is contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane - allegedly made an unofficial visit to the Chandivali constituency, near Powai and held a road show with his candidate Dilip Lande to attract voters.

In the complaint, Khan’s CPA has pointed out that as per the ECI rules, candidates or any other political leaders standing for elections, are barred from entering any other constituency except their own, 48 hours prior to the polling (November 20).

Chavan said that this afternoon, the CM came to Chandivali and along with his nominee Lande, held a road show from Kajupada Ghas Compound to the St. Jude School, appealing to voters to elect the MahaYuti candidate.

He added that multiple polling stations are located on that route and the CM was seen openly canvassing along with his workers to vote for Lande, violating the ECI norms.

“This act violates the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the sanctity of the election process. This unauthorised presence (of CM) raises serious concerns about potential undue influence and disruption of the free and fair election process… and an attempt to sway voters,” said Chavan.

The Congress has demanded that the ECI should direct the Saki Naka Police Station to lodge an FIR against CM Shinde and Lande under various sections of the laws to safeguard the democratic process.

There has been no response from the CM’s side or the ECI officials so far.

