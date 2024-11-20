Singapore delegation visit BJP office in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) A delegation from Singapore on Wednesday visited the BJP office in Rajasthan to understand the customs and policies of the world's largest political party.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said that the Singapore delegation discussed the organisational system of the world's largest political party BJP and the system of taking government schemes to the common people by the organisation.

“How the public welfare schemes of the government are given a concrete form on the ground and how the party officials along with the workers work. From the smallest unit of BJP, the booth committee to the state-level structure, discussions were held with the Singapore delegation,” he said.

Former BJP State President Arun Chaturvedi said that the Singapore delegation discussed the participation of women in the BJP, adding that the delegation was informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken historic steps towards empowering and making women self-reliant along with providing security to them.

“BJP specially formed Mahila Morcha with the aim of increasing the participation of women in politics, while on the other hand, BJP itself ensured the participation of 33 per cent women in the party constitution,” he said.

He said that the BJP itself did the historic work of increasing the reservation of women to 50 per cent in Panchayati Raj elections.

BJP Jaipur Rural MP Rao Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said that a 16-member delegation from Singapore visited the BJP office to study the relationship between the organisation and the government.

Singapore government ministers Jenil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan Kok Meng, Gen Siow Huang, Parliamentary Secretary Shawn Huang, Members of Parliament Ji Yao Kwan, Rachel Ong, and Saktiandi Supaat reached the BJP office. Along with them, Singapore ruling party cadre Leonard Chiu, Thiru, Jason Salim, Jenika Ng, Jaydev Unnithan Danny Ngiam, Linda Ng, Jasleen Ong and Allah Tham were also present.

BJP State Office Incharge Mukesh Pareek said that BJP State Vice President Motilal Meena, Sardar Ajaypal Singh, BJP State General Secretary Jitendra Gothwal, State Minister Pinkesh Porwal, Bhupendra Saini, among others welcomed the Singapore delegation. At the end of the program, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari thanked the delegation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.