Iran, IAEA emphasise dialogue, interaction to resolve differences

Tehran, Nov 20 (IANS) Iran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and interaction to resolve differences and deal with other issues on the bilateral agenda.

In a phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi also highlighted the necessity to refrain from "unconstructive and confrontational" approaches, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Regarding the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Vienna, Araghchi stressed that Iran would respond "appropriately" if other parties proposed an anti-Iran resolution at the session.

European powers are reportedly pushing for a new resolution to be adopted by the Board in its Wednesday meeting, aiming to pressure Tehran over its alleged "poor cooperation", Xinhua news agency reported.

Several outstanding issues remain between Tehran and the IAEA, including the agency's claims of finding "traces of uranium" at multiple "undeclared" Iranian sites, which Iran has consistently denied.

