Madras HC Chief Justice inaugurates organ donation awareness campaign

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) The Madras High Court Chief Justice inaugurated an organ donation awareness campaign on court premises on Thursday.

The inauguration by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala was done in the presence of other judges in the court as well as in the presence of Judges of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, who attended the programme virtually.

State Government Pleader, P Muthukumar was the first to sign the organ donation pledge.

There was also provision for making offline and online declarations at the camp.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, while speaking to the audience said that Spain was the number one country as far as organ donation was concerned and added that Tamil Nadu was the Spain of India as it had made tremendous progress on the issue.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that 36,472 pledges had been made and also referred on the state government declaring state honours for those who signed up for organ donation.

The senior IAS officer mentioned the Vidyal app which has made the entire process of organ transplantation transparent as it was tamper-proof.

Bedi said, “A total of 169 hospitals in Tamil Nadu harvest organs and the entire process of organ transplant had been made transparent through the Vidyal app.”

He said that 1,737 organ donations had taken place in Tamil Nadu since 2008 when the organ donation programme was finalised in the state.

Bedi said that in 2023 alone 128 organ donations had taken place in Tamil Nadu and 733 organs had been obtained.

