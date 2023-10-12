CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Jagananna Colonies, Attends Mass Housewarming Ceremony in Samarlakota

Samalkota (Kakinada dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally participated in the house warming ceremony of Jagananna colonies here on Thursday paving the way for the handing over of 7.43 lakh houses to the beneficiaries across the State.

The houses were built under ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu.’ Following the event, similar house warming ceremonies were held across the State with the participation of Ministers, MLAs and senior district officials who handed over the houses to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a massive public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Government has so far distributed 30.75 lakh house site pattas to women of weaker sections in the last 52 months after acquiring 72,000 acres of land across the State.

While construction of 21.76 lakh houses including 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses is in full swing in several districts, 7.43 lakh houses including 1, 57, 566 TIDCO houses are ready for occupation, he said. The rest are in various stages of construction.

Government is providing basic infrastructure like roads, drinking water, electricity and drainage facilities with an expenditure of Rs. 32,000 crore in Jagananna colonies, he said.

“We have 13,000 panchayats in the State but nearly 17,000 Jagananna colonies are coming up with all facilities resulting in new habitations and basic infrastructure in an unprecedented way,” he said.

While the housing programme for the poor was totally neglected during TDP rule, nearly 35 welfare programmes are being implemented with great responsibility and in full transparency irrespective of the caste, creed and political affiliations, he said.

During the TDP term, Chandrababu Naidu failed to allot even a single cent of land for the poor but the Government has distributed 20,000 house site pattas to the weaker sections in Kuppam constituency alone, which was represented by Naidu, he said.

During his rule, he never showed minimum responsibility even towards his own constituency, the Chief Minister said.

Despite the funds crunch and the Covid pandemic, the Government implemented various welfare schemes with great commitment sticking to its election manifesto as it wanted to see smiles on the faces of the poor.

In all Jagananna colonies where house construction has been completed, children’s playgrounds, Anganwadis and schools are also being provided apart from the basic infrastructure.

In the two Jagananna colonies where 2,412 beneficiaries were allotted house sites in a lay-out of 54 acres here, construction of 1007 houses was completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a huge statue of his father and former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In response to the appeals of the MLA Dorababu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 10 crore for various developmental works and Rs. 18 crore for upgrading the local Government junior college into Degree College.

AP State Housing Corporation Chairman D. Dorababu, several MLAs, MLCs and the District Collector Krithika Sukla also participated in the programme.

