Kannada Superstar Shivarajkumar Joins the Stellar Cast of Vishnu Manchu’s Ambitious Project Kannappa

Dynamic star Vishnu Manchu is leaving no stone unturned to bring the hype at the Pan India level for his most ambitious project Kannappa. Every update regarding the movie is leaving everyone surprised. Rebel Star Prabhas and Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal will be part of this mythological movie.

Freshly, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar joins the stellar cast of Kannappa, if some speculations are to be believed. It is heard that Vishnu Manchu is willing to cast the superstar in another crucial role in the movie. An official confirmation, however, is awaited on this. But if the news is true, the presence of all these superstars adds star power to this high-budget film.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work on the Mahabharat series, the film is based on the true story of Kannappa, an unwavering devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu himself will bankroll the movie under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad are the writers for the movie.

The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

