Madhuri Dixit recreates Mohammed Rafi’s classic hit 'O Mera Sona' with a modern twist

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood's dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has taken a step back in time to recreate one of the most beloved tracks of all time—Mohammed Rafi's ‘O Mera Sona’ but with a modern twist.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she is seen dancing to the evergreen song, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The iconic song, originally featured in the 1966 film "Teesri Manzil," is picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Asha parekh.

The video, made with a monochrome effect, shows Madhuri, clad in an elegant white saree, showcasing her stunning moves as she lip-syncs to the popular track. Notably, the actress’ expressions looked on point. Sharing the reel, the 'Dil Toh Pagaal Hai' actress wrote in the caption, Oh mere sona re #tuesday #reelsinstagram #dancereels #trending #trendingreels #explore.”

The 57-year-old actress frequently shares her dance videos on the evergreen songs of the 1990s. Known for her impeccable dance moves, the actress often recreates classic tracks from Bollywood's golden age, bringing them to life with her signature grace and energy

Madhuri, known for her striking presence on social media, had earlier dropped her gorgeous photos in a velvet suit. For the caption, she wrote, “Retro vibes for the win! #reels #reelsinstagram #oldsongs #trendingreels #trendingdance #retro.”

Meanwhile, the 'Devdas' actress will be seen performing at the star-studded IIFA silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur.

Expressing her excitement, Madhuri shared in a statement, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments -- whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world. This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe.”

