Stalin urges PM Modi to exclude Gulf of Mannar from petroleum, gas block auction

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude the ecologically sensitive Gulf of Mannar from the auction of petroleum and natural gas blocks.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin expressed strong opposition to offshore mining activities in the Gulf of Mannar, citing the region’s fragile ecosystem and rich biodiversity.

He referred to the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-X, issued by the Directorate of Hydrocarbons under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on February 11, 2024, and how the notification includes a 9,990.96 square km area under the block name CY-DWHP-2024/1, located in the Cauvery Basin.

The proposed auctioned area falls within the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, close to Palk Bay and Wadge Bank.

Highlighting the environmental risks, Stalin warned that deep-sea mining for petroleum and natural gas in the region could cause irreversible damage to marine habitats and degrade the overall health of the ocean.

He noted that the Gulf of Mannar is home to diverse ecosystems, including coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves, estuaries, mudflats, islands, and forests, making it a critical marine biodiversity hotspot, as he emphasised that mining operations would pose significant threats such as sediment plumes, toxic waste discharge, and habitat destruction, which could disrupt marine life and impact thousands of fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood.

He noted the growing concerns among coastal communities regarding potential environmental disruptions. Stalin reminded the Prime Minister that the Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, which includes the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, was declared a protected area by the Centre on February 18, 1989. The biosphere reserve consists of 21 islands and adjoining coral reefs, covering 560 sq. km off the coasts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu has taken conservation measures, including the notification of India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay (September 2021), covering 448 square km in the Thanjavur and Pudukkottai coastal waters. The dugong, also known as the sea cow, is an endangered marine species, and mining activities could further threaten its survival.

Given the ecological and socio-economic risks, Stalin urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider the decision and remove all biodiversity-rich areas from the OALP auction list.

"Considering that the future of these fragile, protected ecosystems is at stake, I seek your personal intervention in this critical matter," Stalin said in his letter to the Prime Minister. His appeal underscores the need for a sustainable approach to economic development, ensuring that marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods remain protected from industrial exploitation.

