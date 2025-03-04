PM Modi’s love for animals goes back a long way, and they love him back

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affection for animals is well-known, and his love for them is not something new. Even before assuming office as Prime Minister, he had a deep bond with animals. Recently, Modi Archive ‘X handle’ shared old photos of PM Modi with animals, captioning them, “He loves animals, and they love him right back!”

The pictures show him sitting with a tiger, feeding an animal, and even holding a small animal in his lap, highlighting how his love for animals has been a long-standing passion.

This affection has been rejuvenated through his visit to Vantara in Gujarat on Sunday. During his time at Jamnagar's Vantara, PM Modi spent some time with various wildlife, playing with Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, clouded leopard cubs, and caracal cubs, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar.

He remarked, “Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort.”

The visit included memorable moments as PM Modi fed lion cubs and admired an okapi. Vantara houses over 2,000 species and more than 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals. Throughout the visit, PM Modi displayed affection for several animals, including feeding lemurs and engaging with seals.

Vantara spans 3,000 acres and features advanced veterinary facilities with enclosures designed to replicate the animals' natural habitats. PM Modi also visited the wildlife hospital at Vantara, which is equipped with MRI, CT scans, and ICUs.

During his visit, the Prime Minister witnessed an Asiatic lion undergoing an MRI and also visited the Operation Theatre where a leopard was receiving lifesaving surgery after being rescued from a highway accident. Vantara offers specialised care with various departments, including Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, and Internal Medicine.

