Lucknow reports one death, UP has 688 new Covid cases

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) Lucknow has reported one Covid death and 191 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The state capital also reported the recovery of 42 patients.

In Uttar Pradesh, 688 new cases were reported while 208 patients recovered.

The number of active Covid cases in the state crossed the 3,000-mark and reached 3,059. At present, 68 districts have active Covid cases.

In Lucknow, the 68-year-old man who died, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

"The patient was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension, tuberculosis and chronic kidney disease and was under treatment at Regency Hospital. After he tested positive for Covid, he was admitted to the PGI," said Lucknow Chief Medical Officer, Manoj Agrawal in a press statement.

The previous death among Covid patients in Lucknow took place on April 4.

Till now, Lucknow has reported a total of 2,703 deaths among Covid patients.

Among the 191 new Covid cases in Lucknow, 29 were reported from NK Road, 14 from Chowk, 19 from Sarojini Nagar, 21 from Indira Nagar, 25 from Aliganj, 21 from Alambagh and 26 from Chinhat.

The number of active Covid cases at present is 717.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.