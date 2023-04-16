Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before CBI today

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to join the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, CBI officials said.

According to official information, Kejriwal is likely to appear before the CBI officials by 11 a.m. on Sunday. His questioning will be held at the CBI headquarters.

As of now he hasn't said that he won't appear. It is the first time when Kejriwal will be questioned by the central probe agency.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED and is currently lodged in jail.

Kejriwal is likely to be asked about Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the excise policy got leaked before it was to be implemented.

The Delhi Police has already imposed section 144 in an area around the CBI headquarters to avoid clashes with AAP supporters. There will be only one gate for media entry.

