LS polls: PM Modi to hold public meetings in Haryana, Delhi today

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Star campaigners will have a busy schedule on Saturday -- the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three public meetings -- two in Haryana and one in Delhi -- on Saturday.

In Haryana, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Ambala at 2:45 p.m. and Sonipat at 4:45 p.m. Later in the evening, he will hold a rally in North East Delhi at 6:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Saturday:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Lalitpur (Jhansi) at 11:30 a.m. and Banda at 1:30 p.m. Later, the Home Minister will also hold a roadshow in Amethi at around 3:30 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold multiple public meetings in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. He will address two public meetings in Kangra district at 11:20 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., followed by another in Shimla at 3:55 p.m.

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Basti at 11:30 a.m. and Lucknow at 4:30 p.m.

* Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki at 11:30 a.m. and Delhi's Chandni Chowk at 5:00 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public rallies in Maharashtra's Dhule at 12:30 p.m., Palghar at 2:30 p.m. and Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency at 4:00 p.m.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to hold multiple election rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He will address public meetings in Balrampur at 11:40 a.m., Inayatnagar (Faizabad) at 1:00 p.m., Sultanpur at 2:00 p.m., and Ambedkarnagar at 3:00 p.m.

* Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will address a press conference at the Congress Headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

* BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district at 12:00 noon on Saturday.

* Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a public rally in Pundri at 11 a.m. on Saturday for Sushil Gupta, the INDIA bloc candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

