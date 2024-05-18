TV Serial Actor Chandu Hangs Self: Depressed with Pavitra Jayram's Death

Telugu TV Serial actor Chandrakanth aka Chandu has killed himself by hanging to ceiling at his residence in Manikonda's Alkapur Township. Chandu reportedly went into depression after his partner Pavitra Jayaram died in a fatal road accident. Chandu and Pavitra had been seeing each other from longtime. The duo acted as husband and wife in so many TV serials. Chandu and Pavitra acted in Trinayani serial.

Cops are investigating the matter. Chandu had married and kids. Pavitra also married and had two kids. Pavitra was living separately from her husband. Chandu and Pavitra were reportedly in relationship from longtime. The couple had planned to announce their relationship officially after Pavitra's Bengaluru trip. However, tragedy struck them due to car accident.

Pavitra and Chandu were in same car. While Pavitra succumbed to injuries, Chandu was survived. Unable to come out of this loss, Chandu said to have taken the extreme step. Fans are shocked with Chandu's decision. Several fans, close friends have commented on social media platfroms and Chandu's Instagram post.