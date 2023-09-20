Love affair goes awry, leads to double murder in UP

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Sep 20 (IANS) A love affair took a brutal turn and led to the death of two persons after a man was caught in a girl’s room in Jhanjhwa village in Ambedkar Nagar district on Tuesday night.

The girl’s grandfather caught the man, identified as Asif, who retaliated by stabbing the old man to death. The parents of the girl, identified as Aisha, were also attacked by Asif, who even attacked his girlfriend.

Hearing the screams, a crowd gathered there and caught Asif, who was beaten to death by the mob.

On getting information, senior police officers reached the spot and sent the bodies of Asif and Aisha's grandfather for post-mortem, while the injured parents of Aisha were referred for treatment to Lucknow.

Additional forces have been deployed in the village to prevent any fallout of the incident.

