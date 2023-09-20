After chasing drug peddlers, police seizes drugs near Andhra-Odisha border

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (IANS) Odisha Police on Wednesday said that they have seized drugs valued Rs 45 lakh from Andhra-Odisha border after chasing the drug peddlers upto the Andhra Pradesh border.

The video of chase of drug peddlers by Chitrakonda police near the Andhra –Odisha border has gone viral on social media. The incident has reportedly taken place late September 17 evening in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

“On Sunday, we received intelligence about the execution of illegal deal in contraband cannabis near Rekhapalli village in Chitrakonda area. Our team immediately rushed to the spot to nab the smugglers who were from Andhra Pradesh,” said IIC of Chitrakonda police station.

The cops chased the smugglers’ vehicle for more than 20 kms up to the Andhra Pradesh border. The drug peddlers also threw ganja stacks on road in front of police vehicle to evade.

They managed to flee leaving the vehicle laden with huge quantity of ganja near Darakonda village on Andhra-Odisha border.

“We seized the vehicle along with contraband ganja weighing 950 kgs valued at around Rs 45 lakh. Ownership of the vehicle is yet to be established. We have launched manhunt to nab the three accused peddlers who managed to flee,” added Nayak.

A case (177/23) has been registered under sections 20(b) (ii) (C) and 25 NDPS Act at Chitrakonda Police Station in this regard.

