Liverpool head coach Arne Slot handed two-game ban by FA

London, Feb 26 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline suspension by The Football Association (FA), following the red card he received after the game against Everton.

Liverpool and Everton battled it out for a 2-2 draw in the last ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on February 13. The tempers were at an all-time high after the final whistle, which saw Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shown a red card.

The Dutch head coach was seen talking to referee Michael Oliver post the final whistle and was shown the red card subsequently. Alongside the two-game suspension, Slot has also been handed a 70,000-pound fine by the governing body.

“It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and 70,000 pounds fine,” read the statement by the FA.

As supporters rushed onto the pitch after the final whistle, stewards and police intervened, and referee Michael Oliver also showed a red card to assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff.

The Dutchman will join Slot on his two-game suspension, although the fine implemented on him is much less compared to the head coach at 7,000 pounds.

Slot had reflected on the red card after the game and admitted that the emotions got the better of him. "What happened was that, during the stoppage time, there was a lot that happened, and the emotions got the better of me. I would have loved to do it differently if I could go back. I hope to do it differently next time as well," he said during a press conference.

