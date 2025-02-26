Kuhnemann cleared to bowl after ICC Testing: Report

Dubai, Feb 26 (IANS) Australian left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been cleared to continue bowling after his action was deemed legal by the ICC, providing a major boost to his Test career and Australia’s upcoming tour of the Caribbean. According to a report by the Australian Associated Press (AAP), Kuhnemann was informed on Wednesday that biomechanical testing in Brisbane had confirmed his action did not exceed the 15-degree elbow extension limit permitted by the ICC.

The 28-year-old had been reported during the second Test of Australia’s recent series in Sri Lanka, raising concerns that he might need to adjust his action.

The news comes as a relief for Kuhnemann, who starred in Australia's 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18. His impressive performances had positioned him as a key figure in Australia’s spin attack, but the report threatened to disrupt his career.

Having undergone more than an hour of biomechanical testing, Kuhnemann’s results have now confirmed that his action remains within the legal limits. Kuhnemann has never had his action reported in his eight-year professional career, including during his ODI debut for Australia in Sri Lanka in 2022 and his Test debut, along with the three Tests he played on the 2023 tour of India.

Under ICC protocols, an illegal bowling action is defined as being where the player's elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

Match officials in international cricket use the naked eye and their cricketing experience to decide whether they believe a player may be using an illegal bowling action, and, if so, they will submit a report.

With his action cleared, Kuhnemann is now in contention for Australia’s tour of the Caribbean later this year. Australia will also be eager to have Kuhnemann fully fit and firing for the 2027 tour of India.

