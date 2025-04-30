TAMASHA: Hyd's Veg Asian Cuisine Cafe Expands Base, Offers Bigger Menu

Ta.ma.sha., Hyderabad's all-vegetarian Asian cafe, is all set to launch its third outlet — this time with a fresh new look, a bigger menu, and an even warmer, more inviting vibe.

Started by Mahender Vyas and supported by AK Solanky, Ta.ma.sha. has made a name for itself with its bold flavors, cozy ambience, and creative take on vegetarian food. With this new branch, the brand is entering an exciting new chapter — expect a stylish new setting, a revamped menu, and a space that’s perfect for casual hangouts and foodies alike.

Fans can still enjoy all the signature dishes they love — like the Korean Ramen Bowl, Thai Curries, and spicy Indo-Chinese combos. But now, the menu goes even further, with delicious new options from Continental and Italian cuisine, plus even more Korean, Thai, and Far East-inspired dishes — all 100% vegetarian.

“We’re excited to bring Ta.ma.sha. to more people,” said founder Mahender Vyas. “With support from AK Solanky and our amazing team, our third outlet will be a place where people can unwind, connect, and enjoy some of the best vegetarian Asian food in the city.”

With locations now in Madhapur, Abids, and the latest one in Gunrock — which even has a Pickleball court — Ta.ma.sha. is growing strong, serving up great food with a perfect mix of tradition, innovation, and a whole lot of heart.