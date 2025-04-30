Rahul Gandhi meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur, assures support

Kanpur, April 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur who lost his life in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon reaching Shubham's residence, Rahul Gandhi was greeted with an outpouring of emotion. As soon as Shubham's wife, Aishanya (31), saw him, she broke down in tears.

Moved by her grief, Rahul Gandhi embraced and consoled her. Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, too, was overwhelmed and could not hold back his tears.

During the interaction, Aishanya urged Rahul Gandhi to ensure that her late husband is officially accorded the status of a martyr.

In response, Rahul assured her that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter and also raise it in Parliament.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that Shubham’s sacrifice is duly recognised,” he told the family.

During the interaction with Rahul, Aishanya narrated how Shubham was gunned down by terrorists who reportedly asked him about his religion before opening fire. Rahul listened intently and condemned the brutality of the attack.

In a poignant moment during the meeting, Sanjay Dwivedi asked Rahul, “You have also suffered this pain. If your grandmother (Indira Gandhi) were alive today, would such attacks be happening in the country?”

To this, Rahul replied, “If my grandmother were alive, Pakistan would have been dealt with like in 1971. Such attacks would not have taken place inside India.”

Rahul also facilitated a call between the grieving family and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra through his phone, allowing her to offer condolences directly.

Rahul Gandhi spent about 28 minutes at the Dwivedi household before leaving for Delhi from Kanpur’s Chakeri Airport.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “Today I met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam and consoled them. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in this sad moment. Strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists, and the victim families should get justice. For this purpose, the united opposition has given full support to the government and has demanded a special session of the Parliament.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul inaugurated an open-heart surgery operation theatre at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and dedicated it to the public. He also visited the Indo-Russian Rifle Private Limited facility, inaugurated a new ambulance service, and inspected the Indira Gandhi Institute before flying to Kanpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.