Bhansali says Heeramandi 'was a dream' as the magnum opus completes 1 year of release

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) A year ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" made its grand debut on Netflix.

Marking the first release anniversary, Bhansali reflected on the series’ impact. ”Heeramandi was more than just a show; it was a dream. I wanted to tell the stories of these incredible women who lived, loved, and stood tall during one of the most defining moments of our freedom struggle," the maker said.

"Every detail, every scene, was a tribute to them and to the artists, designers, musicians, and actors who poured their hearts into this world. A year later, the love it continues to receive... it humbles me." he concluded saying.

Bhansali spent years dreaming up the intricate world of "Heeramandi", one he calls “a labour of love of so many beautiful, talented people.”

From sourcing handpicked fabrics in Delhi to overseeing every brushstroke of set design, the series bore his signature attention to emotional and visual depth.

From elaborate costume recreations to viral reels featuring Bibbojaan’s Gaja Gamini walk or Mallikajaan’s piercing dialogues, "Heeramandi" has become a fan-fuelled phenomenon.

Its musical moments, particularly "Sakal Ban" and "Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye", have turned into modern-day classics, reshared and reinterpreted across platforms.

Additionally, Richa Chadha who played Lajjo, Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan, and Taha Shah Badussha who was seen as Tajdar Balloch also used social media to celebrate "Heeramandi" as the series turned 1.

Set against the majestic backdrop of pre-independence Lahore, "Heeramandi", unveiled the untold stories of the tawaifs of Heeramandi, women whose lives, artistry, and legacies had long remained in the shadows.

The project saw Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha bringing their characters to life on screen.

"Heeramandi" got an OTT release on May 1, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.