Sachet-Parampara to embark on pan-India debut tour next month

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara, who last year delivered a massive hit with 'Raanjhan' from the Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Do Patti', are set to embark on their India tour next month. The tour will span 3 months, and start in Mumbai on May 23, and will culminate in Bengaluru on July 19.

The compelling stage presence of the composers and the profound emotional depth of their songs have firmly established them as leading voices in the nation's vibrant music scene.

The 10-city Raanjhan India Tour, takes its name from the romantic ballad from 'Do Patti', and is envisioned as both an intimate and expansive exploration of Sachet Parampara's musical universe.

Attendees can anticipate a carefully curated setlist weaving together their high-energy film anthems with deeply moving ballads such as 'Raanjhan', 'Mahiya', 'Bekhayali', 'Mere Mehboob', 'Maiyya Mainu', 'Shiv Tandav', 'Ram Siya Ram', 'Muqabla', 'Humraah', Pal 'Pal Dil Ke Pas' and others.

Talking about the tour, Sachet-Parampara said, "Raanjhan is more than just a tour for us, it's a deeply personal and incredibly exciting opportunity to connect directly with our fans across India and share the music that defines our artistic journey. We aim to pour soulful music into every heart that craves for inner light and deep music. We've meticulously curated a larger-than-life show that we believe will be a vibrant tapestry of emotions and music, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Team Innovation to bring this dream to life".

The show in Mumbai will be followed by a series of captivating performances across key cities such as Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi and Goa.

The tour is produced and presented by Team Innovation, promises to immerse audiences in a tapestry of their chart-topping hits and emotionally resonant compositions, offering unforgettable experiences with their soulful music that connects with the inner soul.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation, said, "We are deeply honoured to collaborate with the extraordinary musical artistry of Sachet-Parampara for their most ambitious India tour, 'Raanjhan'. Their profound connection with audiences and their exceptional musicality deeply resonate with our commitment to crafting unforgettable live experiences. We are dedicated to producing a tour that not only showcases their remarkable talent but also establishes a new benchmark for concert production in India".

The tickets for the tour can be purchased on BookMyShow.

Sachet-Parampara has significantly impacted India's sonic landscape as accomplished music directors & singers. Formed after their participation in The Voice India 2015, their synergy has redefined modern Indian music. They've lent their artistry to numerous films, including 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Bhoomi', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Saaho', 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Baaghi 3', and 'Raid 2'.

Their journey from independent artists to celebrated performers exemplifies their passion, love for deep music and influence in Indian music.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.