Sonu Sood, Manasa Varanasi Launch Health Supplements in Hyderabad

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Sunday launched 'Alphalete', a new line of premium health supplements committed to transparency and international quality standards. The launch event, held at the Trident Hotel, also saw the presence of Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.

Positioned with the tagline “Authentic - Exclusive - Performance”, Alphalete aims to offer lab-tested, QR-code verified supplements manufactured to American quality standards, addressing growing concerns about adulterated products in the Indian fitness market.

Speaking at the event, Sonu Sood said, “I’m delighted to launch Alphalete in Hyderabad. Fitness is now a lifestyle for many young people, but unfortunately, the rise of unsafe and adulterated supplements is alarming. Alphalete’s promise of authenticity, transparency, and lab-tested products is a much-needed step in the right direction. I urge fitness enthusiasts to make informed choices and place their trust in credible brands like this.”

Alphalete’s Founder and CEO, Suresh Shukla, shared the brand's vision: “The Indian supplement market has long lacked trust and clarity. With an MBA from the US and a personal passion for fitness, I started Alphalete to bring 100% genuine, US-standard supplements to Indian consumers.”

Echoing the sentiment, Co-Founder and CFO Sravan Ghanta added, “This isn’t just a business for us—it’s a health movement. Our goal is to create a trusted brand that empowers people to make better choices for their well-being.”

The brand also emphasized that every product undergoes rigorous lab testing before reaching the market, ensuring complete transparency and safety.

The high-energy launch event attracted several fitness professionals, health influencers, and media personalities. The initiative is already gaining momentum online under the hashtag #iamalphalete, signaling strong early interest from the health and fitness community.