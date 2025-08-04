Tripura CM unveils disaster management plan to tackle natural, man-made disasters

Agartala, Aug 4 (IANS) In a significant move toward strengthening disaster management, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday unveiled the State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) and inaugurated multiple technology-driven initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of natural and man-made disasters.

Speaking at the event held at the state civil secretariat, Saha, who also serves as Chairperson of the Tripura Disaster Management Authority, stressed the importance of advance preparedness in minimising loss of life and property, citing the devastating floods of August last year that claimed over 30 lives across the state.

The SDMP 2024-25, released after a gap of nine years, reflects a comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategy in alignment with national and international frameworks including the Sendai Framework, SDGs, and the Paris Agreement.

State’s Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that this comprehensive plan has been thoughtfully revised through extensive consultations and incorporates valuable lessons learned from recent disasters.

The two-volume plan outlines a clear approach to disaster mitigation, response, and recovery, while integrating departmental responsibilities and long-term sustainability goals.

Among the key projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister was the Technology Demonstration Unit at Hapania, developed under the NDMA's “Earthquake Resiliency of Lifeline Masonry Structures” scheme at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

This unit would serve as a training ground for civil defence volunteers and ‘Aapda Mitras’ in earthquake-resilient construction techniques.

The Chief Minister also launched the Civil Defence Volunteer Training Programme, which aims to train 2,880 volunteers and 16 master trainers by March 2026 under a Rs 3.66 crore centrally-sponsored scheme. In a major upgrade to early warning systems, 26 automated weather stations and rain gauges installed across the state were formally dedicated to the nation, with further installations and a new Doppler radar planned for South Tripura.

The Revenue Department launched an online equipment verification portal to monitor emergency gear across 37 strategic locations and another portal to streamline land use change approvals.

The latter, developed under new land diversion rules, aims to accelerate approvals within 14 days for startups and industrial projects. Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag and Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey also attended the event, marking a milestone in Tripura’s proactive approach to disaster preparedness and technological modernization.

