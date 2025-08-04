Man dies of drowning in pond in MP's Indore

Indore, Aug 4 (IANS) In an unfortunate incident, a 26-year-old man lost his life after drowning in a pond while he along with his three friends was enjoying a picnic while bathing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at a village under Sirmol police station outskirts in Indore on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin Khan, a resident of Khajrana area in Indore.

The victim, Mohsin, along with his three friends had gone for a picnic at a pond near Roshia Baba Dargah.

While his friends were at the other side of the pond, Mohsin was swimming on one side of the pond.

The incident came to light after a video recorded by an unidentified bystander surfaced on the social media on Monday.

The viral video also showed that when Mohsin was drowning, his friends were recording the video, assuming he was swimming comfortably.

Three others who had gone for picnic with Mohsin, have been identified as Anwar Khan, Wahid Khan, Habib Khan, according to the police.

During the investigation, police learnt that Mohsin had entered the deep water and soon began to drown.

Later, noticing that Mohsin was drowning, his friends tried to save him but it was too late till then.

Mohsin worked as a scrap dealer and is survived by his wife and three daughters, the youngest being just two-years-old.

His family is devastated by the sudden loss.

The Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement in the Assembly on Friday that more than 132 people have lost their lives after drowning in rivers and streams since the monsoon session started this year.

More than 205 people have died during the last two months, including 60 of them losing lives due to lightning strikes in across Madhya Pradesh.

While 13 people lost their lives due to falling trees, walls, or house collapses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.