Public Holidays in June 2025: Is There a Holiday in Your State? Check Now!

As we step into June 2025, it’s important to know that while there are no national holidays this month except the usual weekly Sunday off, several state-specific government holidays are observed across India. The government announces these holidays ahead of time, and many states mark special occasions with public holidays.

Let’s take a look at the public holidays in June 2025 and see if your city will observe any government holiday.

Overview of Holidays in June 2025

Total Holidays: 11 government holidays in different states.

11 government holidays in different states. National Holidays : None (except weekly Sundays).

: None (except weekly Sundays). Special Occasions: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) and Rath Yatra are among the key festivals resulting in state holidays.

Detailed List of Public Holidays in June 2025

June 1, Sunday: Weekly holiday observed nationwide.

June 7, Saturday – Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha)

Many states observe a government holiday on this auspicious day.

June 8, Sunday – Bakrid Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

Bakrid Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir J&K has a holiday for Bakrid, which coincides with the regular Sunday holiday nationwide.

June 11, Wednesday – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Government holiday in Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

June 12, Thursday – Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday

Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Holiday observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

June 14, Saturday – Pahili Raja

Pahili Raja Celebrated with a government holiday in Odisha.

June 15, Sunday: Weekly holiday across India.

Weekly holiday across India. June 22, Sunday: Weekly holiday nationwide.

Weekly holiday nationwide. June 27, Friday – Rath Yatra

– Rath Yatra Government holiday in Manipur and Odisha.

June 29, Sunday: Weekly holiday throughout the country.

Weekly holiday throughout the country. June 30, Monday – Remna Ni

– Remna Ni Holiday observed in Mizoram.

Will There Be a Government Holiday in Your City?

Since these holidays vary by state, it’s best to check the list above and confirm which holidays apply to your region. While there are no nationwide public holidays this June, regional observances provide ample opportunity to celebrate cultural and religious events.