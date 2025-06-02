YS Jagan to visit Tenali on June 3 to console victims of police brutality

AP former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tenali on June 3, 2025, to meet the family of one of the three young victims from Dalit and minority communities who were brutally assaulted by police personnel. Expressing deep anguish, Jagan condemned the incident as an inhuman act that has shaken the conscience of the state.

YSRCP MP from Tirupati, Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy, met with the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice V. Ramasubramanian, and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Kishor Makwana, in New Delhi to formally lodge complaints. He urged swift and strict action against the police officers involved in the brutal assault, which took place in broad daylight on a public road in Tenali, Guntur district.

Dr. Gurumoorthy also highlighted the growing misuse of the police force by the state government to target YSRCP leaders and suppress marginalized communities, particularly Dalits, tribals, and Backward Classes. He strongly condemned the rise in custodial violence and lawlessness, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of treating Dalits with contempt and attempting to silence their voices.

Both the NHRC and NCSC assured that they would take suo motu cognizance of the matter, issue notices, and register a case to address the serious violations of human rights and constitutional protections.