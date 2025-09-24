National Day Holiday 2025: Chinese Tourists Flock to Asia, Africa, and Beyond

Chinese consumers are showing heightened interest in travel this year, with the upcoming National Day holiday extended by a day. Many travelers are booking trips well in advance, and long-haul international destinations are proving particularly popular.

According to Chinese tourism services firm U-tour, as of early September, the number of consumers planning to travel during the holiday had already surged 130% year-on-year. Domestic travelers have reserved accommodation at over 2,800 hotels worldwide.

Popular Destinations and Growth Trends

Beijing-based online travel agency Qunar reports that the most-booked destinations include Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, countries such as Egypt, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, and Sweden recorded the highest growth rates in hotel bookings.

Travel agencies indicate that the peak travel period will be from September 29 to October 12, as many office workers take three days of leave to extend the holiday to a full 12 days.

Visa-Free Policies Boost Overseas Travel

Easier visa-free policies have fueled Chinese travelers’ enthusiasm for international trips. Countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand now offer reciprocal visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, while South Korea and Russia allow visa-free entry for group tours.

“Chinese tourists are seeking in-depth experiences rather than merely visiting multiple scenic spots,” said Cai Muzi, a researcher at Qunar. “With the longer National Day holiday, travelers are exploring more distant destinations for richer experiences.”

Cai noted that Egypt attracts visitors with its pleasant autumn weather, while Russia offers the chance to see the aurora. Norway’s fjords are also particularly scenic in the fall.

Trends in Southeast Asia and Africa

China’s largest online travel agency, Trip.com Group, observed that Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia remain popular, while destinations along the Belt and Road Initiative are increasingly sought after. Interest in Africa is rising as well, with bookings to Kenya and Tanzania surging 130% year-on-year.

Inbound Tourism to China

Foreign visitors are also planning trips to China during the holiday. The most popular destinations include Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shenzhen. For source markets of inbound tourists, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Spain, Hungary, and Saudi Arabia recorded the fastest growth.

Issac Nyaganya, a Tanzanian student studying in Chongqing, plans to explore multiple destinations in China during the holiday instead of returning home. He booked his trips through Qunar’s English platform.

With both outbound and inbound tourism seeing significant growth, this year’s extended National Day holiday is set to be a bustling period for the travel industry.