Nagula Chavithi 2024: Importance, Rituals, Why & When it is Celebrated?

What is Nagula Chavithi?

Nagula Chavithi is an auspicious day to observe Naga Puja. Nagula Chavithi is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya during Karthika masam. Nag Panchami and Nagasashti are observed after Naga Chaturthi.

When Nagula Chavithi is Celebrated?

The five Nakshatras (stars) —Ashlesha, Arudra, Mula, Purvabhadrapada, and Purvashada—are known as the Sarpa Nakshatras (Serpent Stars). The term "Snake" refers to something that is always moving and never still. In the context of the Nāga, "Nāga" (the Snake) symbolizes constant movement, as it is said to never stop but always moves with great speed. The Nakshatra Jyeshtha, which appears in the Scorpio zodiac, is considered a Snake Star. The Sun enters this Jyestha star on the day of Kartika Shuddha Chaviti, and this day is known as Nagula Chaviti.

Snakes as Divine Beings

In Hindu tradition, serpents are revered as divine beings. Lord Shiva wears the serpent around his neck as an ornament, while Lord Vishnu rests on the serpent Shesha, as described in our ancient texts. In Sanatana Dharma, it is taught that divinity resides in every living being, and therefore, not only plants and birds but also animals like cows and snakes are worshiped. One such festival dedicated to the worship of serpents is Naga Chaviti.

Life is an ongoing process, symbolized by the serpent. The serpent's heart is associated with its movement, and the term "Ura" is used to refer to the heart or soul of the serpent. Therefore, the serpent is also called "Uraga," and just as the heart drives the serpent’s movement, we, too, are guided by our hearts, which make us "Uraga" or serpentine in nature. The serpent’s ceaseless movement symbolizes the continuous cycle of life, and so, during the month of Kartika, serpents are worshiped to remove obstacles in important life events like marriage and childbirth.

The Tradition of Nagula Chaviti in Telugu States

People in the Telugu-speaking states, especially in Andhra Pradesh, celebrate Naga Chaviti with great reverence. According to tradition, the festival should be celebrated on the day of Chaviti, which is the fourth day of the bright fortnight of the month. This year, Naga Chaviti falls on November 5, and it is recommended to observe the ritual from sunrise to sunset. According to ancient texts, various creatures inhabit different realms beneath the Earth, including realms like Atala, Vitala, Sutala, Talatala, Rasatala, Mahatala, and Patalaloka. The last of these, Patalaloka, is the realm of the Nāgas. By offering food to the Nāgas on Naga Chaviti, it is believed that one can remove curses and negative energies, including the Naga dosha (serpent-related afflictions).

The Importance of Snakes

The revered serpent deity, Kadru, is the mother of many powerful serpents. The great serpent, Adi Shesha, serves as a divine resting place for Lord Vishnu. The serpent is also considered an ornament adorning Lord Shiva’s neck, a bridle for the Sun God’s chariot, and the reins for the planet Mars. It is said to be the sacred thread for Lord Bhairava, and the weapon of Lord Saturn. Furthermore, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), the serpents played a vital role, assisting both the gods and demons.

The Story of Astika and the Snakes

One famous legend from Indian mythology speaks of Astika, a wise sage who saved the lives of serpents. Astika was born to a woman named Jaratkaru, and his father was also named Jaratkaru. From an early age, Astika mastered all the sacred sciences and became a great scholar. When King Parikshit was bitten by a serpent and died, his son Janamejaya, enraged by the death of his father, began a Sarpa Yajna (a serpent sacrifice) to exterminate all serpents.

Snakes from all corners of the Earth rushed to the sacrificial fire and perished. As the sacrifice continued, the remaining serpents begged Jaratkaru, the mother of Astika, to intervene. She approached King Janamejaya and pleaded for the yajna to be stopped. Astika, with his wisdom and skill, convinced Janamejaya to abandon the sacrifice. He told the king, "It is not right to harm the serpents. If you stop the yajna and protect them, that will be a greater act of virtue." Pleased with his words, King Janamejaya halted the sacrifice, and the serpents were saved.

It is believed that by listening to this story on Naga Chaviti, one can be freed from serpent-related afflictions (Naga doshas). The worship of serpents is not a modern practice; it has been an integral part of our tradition for ages.