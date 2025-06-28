Planning a trip to the bank in July 2025? Don't forget to refer to the revised list of bank holidays prior to departing. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official calendar, banks in different states of India will be closed for as many as 13 days in July owing to a mix of regional celebrations, traditional closures, and weekend offs.

Though there are no public holidays at the national level this month, normal closures like all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays account for the total number.

Why Bank Holidays Vary

The RBI releases the bank holiday list on regional observances, so the closures are not always the same all over the country. Certain holidays such as local festivals or anniversaries are only relevant in certain states. Nevertheless, ATMs, online banking services, and mobile banking apps will still be available during these days.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: Check State-Wise Holiday Schedule

Nonetheless, cheque clearance, NEFT, and RTGS are likely to be delayed on holidays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in July 2025

Here’s a day-wise and state-specific breakdown of bank closures in July:

July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Agartala, Tripura

July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji Jayanti – Jammu & Kashmir

July 6 (Sunday): Weekly closure

July 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Nationwide

July 13 (Sunday): Weekly closure

July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam Festival – Shillong, Meghalaya

July 16 (Wednesday): Harela Festival – Dehradun, Uttarakhand

July 17 (Thursday): U Tirot Sing Day – Shillong, Meghalaya

July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Agartala, Tripura

July 20 (Sunday): Weekly closure

July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide

July 27 (Sunday): Weekly closure

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-Zhi – Gangtok, Sikkim

What’s Open, What’s Not?

These holidays are applicable only to specific states, meaning banks in other regions will function normally on these days. While physical branches may be closed, digital services will remain uninterrupted.

If you have important transactions or in-branch work lined up in July, it’s best to plan in advance to avoid last-minute hurdles.