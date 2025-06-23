Lay emphasis on skill development, Haryana CM tells Vice-Chancellors

Chandigarh, June 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called upon the Vice Chancellors to place special emphasis on skill development programmes aimed at enhancing the employability of the youth.

He emphasised that the universities should collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment. Each university should run at least 10 per cent of its programmes in collaboration with industrial partners. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for the state's youth while addressing the evolving needs of various industries, he said.

Chief Minister Saini was presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of the state here. Assuring the universities complete guidance, resources, and support of the government, the Chief Minister said Haryana must transform into a state that not only awards degrees but also provides meaningful direction and purpose to its youth.

The Chief Minister outlined the government’s vision to establish a Model Skill College and a Model Skill School in every district of the state. These institutions will focus on providing specialised skill education to students, equipping them with practical expertise to thrive in the competitive job market. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with the demands of modern industries and contributes to the overall economic growth of the state.

Chief Minister Saini urged the Vice-Chancellors to intensify efforts towards improving research output, employment opportunities, institutional rankings, and overall quality of education. He emphasised the importance of working with complete integrity and adopting a fair, non-discriminatory approach to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

He said the Vice-Chancellors must focus on enhancing the rankings and ratings of their respective institutions to elevate Haryana’s presence on both the national and international stage.

Emphasising the importance of ethical leadership, it was underscored that working with integrity, impartiality, and a non-discriminatory approach is essential. “This is not only critical for academic excellence but also for fostering a more inclusive and sustainable institutional culture,” he added.

