Lalu Prasad is a cancer in the politics of Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) A day after Lalu Prasad Yadav said that one cannot treat cancer with medicine for headache, Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP state president claimed that the RJD chief was the cancer of Bihar politics.

“If any leader can be blamed for anarchism in Bihar, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is responsible for casteist hooliganism. He is talking about cancer but I want to say that he is responsible for such a situation,” Chaudhary said.

“Lalu Prasad is a convicted person courtesy Nitish Kumar. At this stage, he should concentrate on puja rather than politics. If anyone destroyed the politics of Bihar, it was Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

Chaudhary’s comments came after Lalu Prasad slammed those who were objecting to the reports of the caste-based survey.

In a post uploaded on X on Monday, he said: “Those who are against the caste-based survey are against humanity, social, financial, political and equal representation. Such people do not have the character of justice. People who are supporters of inequality are unjust. From their birth to death they grab the rights of others on the basis of their higher castes.”

He added, “One cannot treat cancer with medicine for headache.”

The leaders of the NDA such as Samrat Chaudhary, Giriraj Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pasupati Kumar Paras and others raised concerns over the caste survey.

Even JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu and RJD MLC Mahabali Chandravanshi claimed that the data released by the Bihar government was not satisfactory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.