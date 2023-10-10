Kolkata: Bangladeshi man arrested on charges of sexually abusing minor

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) A Bangladeshi national was arrested on Tuesday on the charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl on the outskirts of Kolkata.

The accused Sohel Rana, a resident of Gazipur area in Comilla district of Bangladesh, will be presented before a district court at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

Rana, who came to Kolkata for some work, used to stay at a rented accommodation at New Town - Baliguri area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Rana used to sexually abuse the minor girl of the owner of the house where he was a tenant, and threaten her of dire consequences in case she reveals the incident to her parents.

Initially, the victim did not disclose the matter. However, on Monday, she revealed the entire matter to her parents who immediately contacted the local Technology City Police station.

On October 7, the cops of the same police station arrested three persons on charges of raping an IT professional at a late-night party at a posh residential complex there on the night before.

In that case, the victim filed a complaint to the police claiming that she was invited to a party, where her drink was laced with some intoxicants and later she was gang-raped.

