Govind Pandey enters 'Kavya’: 'My role is a strong headed alpha male'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Govind Pandey, who has joined the cast of ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, has opened up about his character, and called it an exhilarating journey for himself.

‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a niche for itself in the heart of viewers. The story brings alive the journey of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) -- an IAS Officer -- whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right by the common man.

Joining the cast of this compelling narrative is the enigmatic figure -- Giriraj Pradhan, who is Adiraj Pradhan’s (Mishkat Varma) father.

Portrayed by Govind, ‘Giriraj’ is a remarkable sarpanch who ascended the political ladder, carving his path with an acutely shrewd and calculated approach.

An embodiment of authority and self-made success, he possesses an indomitable spirit. He finds himself at a crossroads with Kavya when she challenges him at the railway station, and he threateningly promises never to forget her.

Sharing his excitement about the same, Govind said: “Stepping into the world of ‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ is an exhilarating journey for me. Giriraj is a strong headed alpha male who cannot allow himself to be outsmart by a woman and his confrontation with Kavya is one of the many that she will face soon.”

“Playing this arrogant, yet successful character really excites me, and I can’t wait for the next chapter to unfold on the show,” he added.

Known for his works in ‘PK’, ‘Hindi Medium’ etc, Govind is known for his exceptional talent and ability to portray a wide range of characters on screen.

His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles have made him a respected figure in the television industry.

‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.