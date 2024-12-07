La Liga: Rodrygo ruled out of Real Madrid’s clash against Girona

Madrid, Dec 7 (IANS) Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who had resumed training on Friday after being sidelined with a left leg muscle strain, has not travelled with the squad for the game against Girona due to a muscle problem.

“Real Madrid travel to Girona for matchday 16 of La Liga this evening at Montilivi but they will do so without Rodrygo, Gonzalo and Chema who have pulled out. Yanez has been called up in their place,” read the statement by Madrid.

Madrid have been heavily dealt with injuries as the side travels for the game against Girona without the services of Rodrygo’s Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Jr, who is expected to return to action against Atalanta.

The schedule allows no respite for Real Madrid, who gear up for La Liga matchday sixteen looking to secure their eleventh league win against Girona, in what will be their second successive away game.

Ancelotti‘s men continue a demanding December as they play the third of seven games across three competitions. On Tuesday, they return to Champions League action in Bergamo against Atalanta and four days later they will play their fourth consecutive away game at Estadio de Vallecas.

"It's a complicated game, but we have to take it as an opportunity to get back to winning ways," said Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference ahead of the visit to Girona.

The Italian coach has called up 21 players, including Bellingham. The English midfielder will be looking to continue his goalscoring run, hoping to pick up his fifth consecutive league goal against Girona, to add to the ones he has scored against Osasuna, Leganes, Getafe and Athletic Club.

Girona will start La Liga matchday sixteen in eighth place having now gone four games unbeaten in the competition for the first time ever, three of which have ended in a win.

