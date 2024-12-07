Maha Assembly poll toll: Samajwadi Party rolls out of MVA circle

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) On anticipated lines, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra, barely a fortnight after the state Assembly election results were declared, here on Saturday.

Speaking to media-persons, state SP President and MLA Abu Asim Azmi cited several grouses for his abrupt decision to withdraw from the opposition and slammed the MVA leaders of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) for their stance on various political issues.

“There was absolutely no co-ordination in the MVA during the elections or the seat-sharing process. They never called us for meetings or joint rallies. They used to avoid sharing each other’s campaign platforms and all this resulted in the MVA parties’ massive debacle in the Assembly polls,” said Azmi.

The SP had sought 12 seats from the MVA, it contested six but bagged just two – Azmi himself from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar (Mumbai) and Rais Kasam Shaikh from Bhiwandi East (Thane) seat.

Targeting the SS (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, he claimed that in an internal party meeting, Thackeray had reportedly exhorted his leaders and party workers to aggressively pursue the Hindutva agenda once again before the upcoming civic elections in the state. “Yesterday, (December 6), a SS (UBT) leader posted a social media message claiming credit for the (undivided) party on the razing of the Babri Mosque demolition (1993). How can we tolerate this,” asked a visibly irked Azmi.

He made it clear that the SP stands for secular values, saving democracy and the Constitution, and hence it would not side with any party adopting such a communal approach.

Azmi’s grudge stems from a post on X of SS (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar who lauded the Babri Mosque demolition 32 years ago, including pictures of the (undivided) Shiv Sena founder-patriarch the late Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray (MLC) and Aditya Thackeray (MLA).

“They should realise that such posts hurt sentiments, and are contrary to the ethics of unity, secularism and respect for all communities. We are here to promote harmony among all sections, not to divide the people,” Azmi said sternly.

To a query whether the state unit’s move would impact the status of the SP national party - headed by Akhilesh Yadav – vis-à-vis the INDIA bloc, Azmi remained evasive. “I have been given full authority to take any decision in the party’s interest in Maharashtra. The decision at the Central level shall rest with the top leadership. I had called to convey our (state) move to Akhilesh Yadav, but could not speak with him,” contended Azmi.

Similarly, whether the SP would now sit as a separate group or have some other arrangement, he smiled and said, “How can a 2-MLA party become a separate entity in the house (of 288 legislators)… We shall see what is to be done in the coming days,” declared Azmi.

The leaders of Congress-SS (UBT)-NCP (SP) have not yet responded to the development, but defying the MVA decision not to attend the MLAs’ oath-ceremony, the 2 SP legislators took their oath today along with the MahaYuti alliance legislators.

Nevertheless, the SP supported wholeheartedly the movement against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favour of a return to the ballot paper voting that has been launched from a small village of Markadwadi in Malshiras assembly constituency of Solapur from December 3, that has grabbed national attention.

