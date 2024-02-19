Kumaraswamy making offers to Cong MLAs to buy RS votes: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Monday said JD (S) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy is making offers to Congress MLAs to buy votes for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

“We know to whom Kumaraswamy is making phone calls, what he is speaking and what offers he is making and how he is threatening our people. Our MLAs have given us all the information. We are aware of BJP’s game plan too,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

On cross voting, he said, “The opposition would not field the fifth candidate without reason. They are obviously trying for cross voting. I won’t talk about it now. We will know on the voting day. I will talk after voting.”

Asked if Congress was working on a counter strategy to secure votes for the Rajya Sabha elections, he said, “We don’t need it. People have elected 136 MLAs from Congress and two Independents are with us.”

Asked about his association with BJP MLAs S. T. Somashekar and K. Gopalaiah, he said: “I have a good personal bonding with Somashekar and Gopalaiah. It is not correct to say that Somashekar is repeatedly identifying himself with me. He was with us all these years. We have done politics together for 35 years.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.