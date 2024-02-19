Naidu, Get Ready to Fold Chairs in 2024 Assembly Polls Again: Perni Nani

Krishna: Former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah aka Perni Nani came down heavily on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for challenging the development work of the ruling party during its last four-and-a-half years rule.

Addressing the reporters here on Monday, Perni Nani said the YSRCP had folded the chairs (defeated) both Naidu and Nara Lokesh in the 2019 Assembly elections and yet again the party is ready to hand out a humiliating defeat to the opposition party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Launching a scathing attack on Naidu for boasting about the development in the state during his rule, the former minister said not a single pro-people and welfare scheme comes to mind when we talk about the former chief minister. He added that the TDP government did not give even a cent of land to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Perni Nani asked Naidu about the Bandar Port, developing aqua hub and employment generation in the state. He stated that the opposition leader makes tal promises before the election and later the voters are deceived by him. He challenged Naidu to name one welfare scheme that was implemented during his 14 years of rule in the state. Unlike Naidu, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only made promises but he also fulfilled 99 percent of the electoral promises and the TDP leader has no right to make comparisons, YSRCP leader added.

Also Read: AP Elections 2024: BJP in a Fix Whether to Trust Naidu or Not

