AP Elections 2024: BJP in a Fix Whether to Trust Naidu or Not 

It’s been over a week since TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi. If reports are to be believed, the Andhra Pradesh BJP unit will soon get some clarity on the likelihood of joining hands with the TDP and Jana Sena Party ahead of simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The state BJP leadership has returned to Andhra Pradesh after holding a series of meetings with the central leadership. The party leaders have apprised the BJP high command about the political scenario of the Telugu state.

The BJP Parliamentary Board is authorised to decide on forging alliances with the political parties. It is said the saffron party is in a fix over whether they should trust Naidu or not. The party seems to have the same belief about the Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan whose party has failed to make an impact on the political landscape of the state.

Despite the uncertainty, the TDP leadership is ready to forge a pre-poll alliance with the national party. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is expected to visit New Delhi after wrapping up his tour in Visakhapatnam. It is reported that the BJP will press for 20 Assembly seats and seven Lok Sabha seats if the pre-poll alliance is confirmed.

Reports suggest that the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will likely visit the state. The BJP leaders are expected to address at least five public meetings ahead of the elections.

