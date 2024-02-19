Pawan Kalyan Faces New Headache over Anakapalli LS Seat

As the 175-seat Andhra Pradesh Assembly goes to polls, Bhimavaram assembly constituency and Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat are two high-profile segments that are worth watch out for. Sources claim that Pawan Kalyan is planning to contest the Assembly elections from Bhimavaram assembly segment while his elder brother and Jana Sena Party leader Nagendra Babu also known as Nagababu is reportedly eyeing the Anakapalli parliamentary seat.

After joining Jana Sena party, Nagababu contested the Lok Sabha elections from Narsapuram constituency. He was defeated by the YSRCP candidate Raghu Rama Krishna Raju despite securing over 2.50 lakh votes in the elections. In this backdrop, Nagababu may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anakapalli constituency.

However, sparks are expected to fly in Jana Sena Party, because former minister Konathala Ramakrishna, who joined the party recently, is also an aspirant of Anakapalli MP seat. He has represented the Lok Sabha seat twice.

Meanwhile, Nagababu is busy holding meetings with the party leaders in the district to shore up his chances of winning the general elections. It’s been nearly a month Ramakrishna joined the Jana Sena but he’s not attending the party meetings.

Ramakrishna belongs to the BC Gavara community which has a strong presence in Anakapalli constituency. Realising the potential of Ramakrishna in the upcoming elections, Pawan Kalyan visited his residence to resolve the difference and pacify him. The TDP-Jana Sena combine is expected to announce the list of candidates for the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement, Jana Sena party will reportedly get Anakapalli, Kakinada and Machilipatnam seats. Pawan Kalyan’s party has also demanded assembly seats like Pendurthi and Bheemili. It remains to be seen if TDP sacrifices these seats and at the same time avoid rebellion in the party’s rank and file.

Also Read: Star In Films, Junior Artist In Politics: Pawan Kalyan's Steep Fall

